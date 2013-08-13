Gucci Mane Fires Shots At Young Jeezy, Yo Gotti, & T.I. [PHOTOS]

Gucci Mane has never been one to hold his tongue, whether it be on wax or otherwise. His latest vehicle of slander was Twitter — a familiar forum for the Atlanta rapper — and this time he took aim at Young Jeezy, T.I., and Yo Gotti.

While a majority of the Internets’ talking heads debate about Kendrick Lamar’s rap dominance, the Brick Squad frontman pondered “Who Realer than Guwop.” That was the first tweet in a mini rant that concluded with a brash statement directed towards the aforementioned MCs.

“Name your Top 3 P***y a$$ rappers? Mines? Jeezy Yo gotti & Tip. No brainer. But there are 100s more….Go…,” read Gucci’s closing message.

It’ll be interesting to see how this situation turns out, because each of the artists mentioned have a history of being intolerable to loose lips. The Trap God spitter’s barrage of shade also comes a day before he’s expected to release a trio of mixtapes; he’s coined the event “WW3.”

Photo: Johnny Nunez, Twitter

