Which NYC Rappers Will Respond To Kendrick Lamar First? [VIDEO]

Kendrick Lamar dropping a vicious opening salvo last night. Guesting on Big Sean’s “Control,” the Compton rapper called out his peers and competitors by name and even rapped that he was the new “King Of New York.” So who is going to take the bait and answer K. Dot’s lyrical trolling?

There are a few worthy candidates, and here we keep it to just NYC MCs. After all, many are saying Lamar came through and metaphorically stomped the buildings in NYC, just like Snoop Dogg and company did in their infamous “New York, New York” video.

So who is going to rep for Gotham? Watch the video below to see out picks. Also, be sure to check The 15 Most Hilarious Kendrick Lamar Bodied Everyone On “Control” & Is “King Of NY” Memes, too.

—

Photo: YouTube