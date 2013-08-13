Joell Ortiz – “Outta Control” (Kendrick Lamar Response) [LISTEN]

Some of your favorite rapper’s feathers were ruffled, the Internets reacted, and this was all because of Kendrick Lamar’s verse on “Control (HOF).” It was actually the TDE rapper’s claim that he was the “King of New York” that left most up in arms awaiting a response from a lengthy list of peers he named.

Less than 24 hours later, a rebuttal comes from Joell Ortiz, an MC semi-close to the west coast rapper’s camp. Close friends, acquaintances or the like, this rap thing is about one’s ability to verbally spar with the next wordsmith. In this case, the Slaughterhouse rep keeps his wax poetics potent at best.

Mind you, he wasn’t even mentioned in K. Dot’s rant; then again, that in itself may have warranted this verse.

“I love competition constructing a composition of destruction/Putting Destructicons of the composition/I’m Optimus Prime trucking your boulevard just wishing that a star screams so I can go on a bombing mission,” raps Ortiz.

Yes, it gets that real. Hear “Outta Control” below.

Photo: Shady