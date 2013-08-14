J. Cole Performs “Crooked Smile” on Conan [VIDEO]

J. Cole got some free publicity yesterday thanks to his buddy Kendrick Lamar. The Roc Nation rapper still has an album to promote and last night he stopped by Conan to perform “Crooked Smile.”

Cole’s rendition of his Born Sinner single was sans TLC but he was backed by an on point live band. The North Carolina MC held down the stage and we can’t deny that we are jealous of the Air Jordan 4s he was rocking. Look out for a proper video for “Crooked Smile” soon. Also, you can find the “Power Trip” rapper on the cover, alongside Nas, of VIBE magazine’s summer 2013 issue.

J. Cole’s sophomore album, Born Sinner, is in stores now. If you haven’t already, you can grab a copy of the Gold selling album on iTunes.

—

Photo: TBS