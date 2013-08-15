Foxy Brown Sheds Tears On MTV’s RapFix Live [VIDEO]

From falling on stage, to arriving late to Hot 97’s Summer Jam to allegedly stiffing hair dressers on $900 hair weaves, Foxy Brown is not exactly a media darling. During her appearance on MTV’s RapFix Live yesterday (August 14), the Brooklyn rapper shed tears when discussing the negativity that shadows her. By the way, it’s the media’s fault.

“When it’s just completely redundant, when it’s negative stuff being said constantly, it becomes annoying,” said Foxy, who appeared on the show along with Big Daddy Kane and Pastor Tory. “It becomes tiring.”

She added, “I have tears in my eyes right now ’cause what I’ve been through…you guys don’t understand. The fact that somebody can just lie and it becomes a trending topic, where everybody is talking about it, and you have to constantly…I have to come out of the booth and stop what I’m doing to defend a lie.”

True indeed. However, we must point out that despite getting words of wisdom from Big Daddy Kane—we repeat, Big Daddy Kane—the first thing she says is, “I’ve been told that jewel since I was a little girl.”

Maybe it’s time to grow up.

