Drake’s New Album To Feature Jay Z, Lil Wayne & Hudson Mohawke

Drake’s new album, Nothing Was The Same, is inching closer to release and some more details are creeping in. Jay Z has been confirmed as one of the album’s featured guests.

Rolling Stone spoke to Drake for their Fall Music Preview. “This album is about growth,” Drake told the music magazine. “When I play it for people, they ask, ‘Who’s that rapping?’ I’m like, ‘That’s me.'”

Besides Jay Z, Nothing Was The Same will also feature Lil Wayne and G.O.O.D. music producer/DJHudson Mohawke.

The Toronto rapper also spoke on a specific record called “Connect.” “That one hits you in the heart. It’s painful and beautiful at the same time,” he said

Drizzy and Hova were spotted in the latter’s favorite recording haunt of Jungle City Studios back in May. Nothing Was The Same is due in stores September 17.

Photo: Instagram