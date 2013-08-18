Joe Budden – “Lost Control (Freestyle)” (Kendrick Lamar Response) [LISTEN]

Kendrick Lamar‘s “Control” verse managed to cause Styles P to threaten Joe Budden with the fade. Nevertheless, the New Jersey rapper went ahead and dropped (actually, it may have been released without his permission) a proper response, titled “Lost Control (Freestyle),” to K. Dot’s sound bombing over the well discussed and debated Big Sean record’s instrumental—”for Hip-Hop,” of course.

The Love & Hip Hop stars drops capable rhymes and a lot of bars but will probably ended up making some more enemies with this one. For example, “Outrhyming A$AP ain’t showing me where your weight at,” he spits.

Trinidad Jame$ also catches it, but that doesn’t really count.

Listen to Joe Budden’s version of “Control” below. Let us know what you think in the comments.

