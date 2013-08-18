A$AP Rocky Performs At “Ditch Fridays” In Las Vegas [PHOTOS]

This past Friday (August 16), A$AP Rocky was in Las Vegas and performed at “Ditch Fridays” at the Palms Pool.

The rapper was all smiles on the red carpet, showing off his blinged out gold grill while dressed casually in a t-shirt alongside an evil-eye patterned wrap with a backwards hat and dark shades.

Before heading to the pool, A$AP Rocky was overheard saying “I want to party, I can’t wait to see all the ladies.”

A$AP Rocky, holding a water gun in hand, made an over-the-top entrance, spraying fans and posing for photos while making his way to the stage. The crowd exploded as the rapper performed hits “Shabba,” “Wild For the Night,” and “Problem” alongside fellow artists, A$AP Bari and A$AP 12vy.

All eyes were on an energetic A$AP Rocky, who jumped from side-to-side throughout his performance, dancing and high-fiving partygoers. After his performance, the hip hop star left his VIP booth to make a full circle around the pool to mingle with fans, stopping to fill his water gun at a water fountain.