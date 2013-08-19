Curren$y – “Audio Dope 4” (Prod. By Harry Fraud) [LISTEN/DOWNLOAD]

Curren$y is known to create and release songs with very little turn around time. Case in point, the baby-faced rhymer returns with “Audio Dope 4” just a day after previewing the studio session in a vlog.

New York’s own Harry Fraud produced the fourth installment of Spitta’s signature song series. The result is a smooth tune with a hypnotizing effect. A smooth piano loop immediately greets listeners before the New Orleans native kicks playeristic, street savvy rhymes.

“We run this money, and I don’t think you’re from her dunny/Your weed smell funny/Your clothes too bummy/Them hoes too ugly,” raps Curren$y with an apparent air of confidence.

There’s no word on if “Audio Dope 4” will call any project home. However, fans seeking a full body of work from Curren$y and his Jet Life clique should check out the Red Eye mixtape. Hear the new tune below. See the behind the scenes footage on the following page.

