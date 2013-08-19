Big Sean ft. Nas & KiD CuDi – “First Chain” [LISTEN]

“I be stuntin’, stuntin’ like I got my first chain” is the mantra and chorus on Big Sean‘s latest Hall of Fame release, affectionately titled “First Chain.” The 25-year-old MC receives a bit of assistance from the legendary Nas and his former label mate KiD CuDi.

Fans have been anxiously waiting to hear this No I.D. produced track. Consider this Sean’s inspirational tale from Detroit, with love, because it celebrates a pinnacle moment in his career — the day his received his first official piece of shiny neck wear.

On a technical level, each lyricist came with lyrics to go. Cudder even chants “G.O.O.D. Music n***a forever” at the end of his verse so you know it’s real.

The Finally Famous rapper has been on a roll as of late, and that can only help him promote his sophomore effort.

Hall of Fame releases August 27, and features his noteworthy single “Beware.” The deluxe version will also don previously released cuts “Guap” and “Switch Up.” Hear Big Sean’s “First Chain” below.

—

Photo: Def Jam