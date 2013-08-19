Miami PD Admits Rules Broken With LeBron James Escort To Jay Z Show [VIDEO]

Someone in the Miami-Dade PD has some explaining to do. The Miami Heat’s LeBron James was given a police escort to get him through traffic and to a Jay Z concert last Friday (August 17). That wasn’t in the rule book, though.

TMZ reports:

The Miami-Dade Police Department tells TMZ, its officers BROKE PROTOCOL to give LeBron James special treatment … by helping the NBA star skip traffic in order to get to a Jay Z concert. As we reported, Miami-Dade PD initially denied involvement in the police escort — blatant favoritism — but a rep for the department now tells us its officers were the ones who accompanied LeBron to the Jay Z show. The rep says LeBron was stuck in standstill traffic at 191st street Friday night and its officers escorted him to the Sun Life Stadium on 199th street … a total of 8 blocks.

Allegedly, Miami PD is investigating to find out who were the cops responsible for giving James special treatment. It was James that posted a video of the escort (he was being driven down the wrong side of the road, watch for yourself on the next page) on Instagram.

Word is Hova wasn’t going to start the show, which was the finale of the Legends of the Summer stadium tour, without King James.

What did y’all expect? Jay Z is all about #newrules.

—

Photo: Sprite

1 2Next page »