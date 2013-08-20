Kanye West Passed On American Idol Judge Gig Because It Would Ruin His Rep

Kanye West is one interesting character. Word is that Yeezy was offered the final judge position for the forthcoming season of American Idol. However, the “New Slaves” rapper passed on the gig because it was too “mainstream” and would ruin his reputation.

Yes, we’re confused by this rationale as well.

Reports US Weekly:

A source tells Us Weekly exclusively that the hip hop star was offered the third and final spot on Idol’s judging panel for the upcoming 13th season. After thinking it over, however, he decided to pass, in part because he worried it would hurt his reputation. “He didn’t want to go that mainstream,” the source tells Us of the “Black Skinhead” rapper, 36, who has a 2-month-old daughter, North, with Kardashian, 32. “He didn’t want to lose any street cred. So he turned it down.”

Forgive us for stating the obvious, but Kanye West is all things mainstream and has pretty much never had to worry about “street cred.”

To his credit, these aren’t Yeezy’s own words. So who is this source and how did Yeezy wrong them? Just saying.

American Idol producers seemed to be thirsty for a Black judge because they reportedly interviewed Will.i.am, Sean “Diddy” Combs and Rodney Jerkins for judging spot that ended up going to producer Dr. Luke.

Kanye West will be appearing on Kris Jenner’s Kris talk show for a lengthy interview this Friday.

Photo: Twitter