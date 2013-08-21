J. Cole To Reshoot “Crooked Smile” Video

J. Cole‘s “Crooked Smile” emerged as an early fan favorite and the most fitting follow-up single to “Power Trip” from his Born Sinner album. But after photos from a video shoot for the track surfaced weeks ago, nothing has been seen since.

In a recent interview with Miss Info’s Mikey Fresh at an event for UBISOFT’s Splinter Cell: Blacklist, the Roc Nation rapper explained why this happened and much more.

“We have to re-shoot it,” said Cole, who wasn’t pleased with the original footage. “It’s such an important song so I want the visual to match.”

According to the Dreamville lyricist, Chilli of TLC will appear in and be weaved into the concept of the second treatment. There’s no work on when fans will see “Crooked Smile” on the small screen. There’s also a likelihood that the original shots will be released as well.

Later in the convo Cole tipped his hat to Macklemore for setting a tone with his number one hit “Thrift Shop” in a way that was strangely similar to the Seattle MC’s claim that being white helped him to get notoriety.

See the statement below:

[“Crooked Smile”] deserves to be the number one record in the country. I think Macklemore’s “Thrift Shop” gave me hope for a song like this. I think he kinda… as weird as it is, and it’s always happens like this, the White boys got to open the door for Black people at White radio. It happened with Elvis, Eminem, Justin Timberlake, Robin Thicke, and now hopefully Macklemore with a song like “Thrift Shop” can allow “Crooked Smile” to get its proper shine at Pop Radio. Honestly, you can’t name me many songs better than… I don’t mean to sound crazy, but better than “Power Trip” as singles. They should have gave it a chance at Pop radio. All these Pop PDs weren’t giving rap a chance at all.

Photo: Mike Lerner/iHeartRadio