Juicy J To Give $50K Scholarship To Best Twerker

Welp, this is what it’s come to. In the midst of the current twerking phenomenon, well noted aficionado of all circular caboose movement, Juicy J, will put his “Bandz A Make Her Dance” mantra to work in the name of education.

The Taylor Gang affiliate announced his upcoming philanthropic deed via Twitter: “im giving out a 50k scholarships to the best chick that can twerk.” There’s no official word on how the contest will be judged, but we assume that there has to be a visual component. Hopefully no single dollar bills will be involved, though.

All willing participants may want to prepare now using calisthenics or the like, because competition will likely be stiff.

Between said contest and the Juiceman’s button mashing, stripper-themed game that allows players to unlock Stay Trippy, we have to say that this is one of the more creative album roll outs of the year. Stay tuned for more information.

—

Photo: Instagram

