Kendrick Lamar Leads All 2013 BET Hip Hop Awards Nominees With 14

The 2013 BET Hip Hop Awards will be airing this October, and the cable network unveiled its list of nominees today (August 23). Kendrick Lamar, Drake, and J. Cole lead all other artists in nominations in what looks to be a packed field of competition.

Lamar, who is having the best August ever after his “Control (HOF)” appearance, leads with 14 nominations, including Lyricist Of The Year. Drake is right behind the West Coast star with 13, and J. Cole checks in with a respectable 10 nominations.

Other nominees include Kanye West, Wale, 2 Chainz, Jay Z, Nas, Action Bronson, Joey Bada$$, T.I., Trinidad Jame$, Diddy, Nicki Minaj and more.

“Uncle” Snoop Dogg – or Lion, as he’s also known – will be hosting the affair at Atlanta’s Boisfeuillet Jones Atlanta Civic Center, which goes to taping on September 28.

“I’m excited to be hosting this year’s ‘BET Hip Hop Awards 2013,’” said Snoop in BETs press release. “We’re going to have fun this year and I will make it a show to remember, ya dig?! I’ll be giving a ton of surprises, showcasing my exclusive GGN News clips and bringing all my nieces and nephews to the stage for an exciting night of hip-hop.”

The 2013 BET Hip Hop Awards will air Friday, October 18 on BET.

