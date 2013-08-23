Future Says Miley Cyrus Record Is More Heartfelt Than Ratchet [VIDEO]

Future has become the Weapon X of Hip-Hop. His knack for crafting hits have made him alluring to anyone looking for a smash single. And that’s undoubtedly why current “It Girl” Miley Cyrus did the same.

Since the rapper-songwriter is just being “Honest,” we decided to ask him about the aforementioned collaboration. “It’s sit down, listen to your headphones… ride in your car on a good day with your family friends, but at the same time it’s very heartfelt,” said Future describing the record’s sound.

That’s a bit surprising considering the songstress’ twerk-friendly antics and the club anthems the “Same Damn Time” rhymer is known for. Perhaps an energetic party cut from the pair would be too predictable.

Future said the song is dropping sooner than later, so be on the lookout for that. In addition, the Dungeon Family protege will deliver his sophomore album, Honest, November 26.

Hear him speak more about the Miley Cyrus collab below.

Photo: Hip-Hop Wired