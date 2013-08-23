The Made In America: TDE “On The Road” Documentary [VIDEO]

A trailer dropped last week, but today we get the full length version of Made In America: TDE Documentary. Jay Z’s Life + Times website trailed Kendrick Lamar, ScHoolboy Q, Ab-Soul and Jay Rock for about a month to create this inside look at the Black Hippy collective.

The homie Andreas Hale, who is an executive producer of the doc, describes it as such:

“Made In America: TDE” follows the crew during their last leg of the Black Hippy tour, through the BET Awards weekend and then catches up with Ab Soul, Jay Rock and ScHoolBoy Q in different parts of Los Angeles (we spoke with Kendrick Lamar in Arizona). The crew gives us insight on how they all joined TDE, how life has changed since the release of good kid, m.A.A.d. city and their outlook on the future as ScHoolBoy Q prepares to release Oxymoron. We also spent time with the crew backstage and capture their performance in Mesa, Arizona where fans waited in line for over three hours in 120 degree weather to see them perform. You will also see Kendrick Lamar perform in front of his largest crowd as a solo act at the San Diego County Fair.

The entire Top Dawg Entertainment collective will be in Philadelphia over Labor Day Weekend for the Made In America Festival.

Watch Made In America: TDE below.

—

Photo: YouTube