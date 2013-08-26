Fat Joe Checks In To Prison

Fat Joe has turned himself in to federal prison. Joe Crack was hit with a four-month sentence for tax evasion earlier this year and surrendered to authorities in Florida today (August 26).

The Bronx rapper is now in custody at the Federal Detention Center in Miami, reports TMZ. Born Joseph Cartagena, Joe plead guilty to tax evasion in December 2012. In an extensive interview with Power 105.1, he revealed that he actually informed the IRS of the tax issues, which were caused by a suspect accountant. Despite paying in full all the money he owed the government (over $1 million), and their acknowledgement that the accountant was at fault, back in June the Terror Squad rapper was still sentenced to serve four months.

The “Lean Back” rapper was facing as much as two years in prison, but instead was hit with the four month sentence, a $15,000 fine and one-year of supervised release.

Last night, Joe dropped a new mixtape called The Darkside 3.

—

Photo: New York Daily News