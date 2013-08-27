Eminem – “Berzerk” [LISTEN]

Eminem surprised just about everyone yesterday when a Beats By Dre commercial revealed his new album, MMLP2 (The Marshall Mathers LP 2), would be dropping on November 5. As promised, Em drops the project’s first single, “Berzerk.”

The Rick Rubin produced rap ditty finds the Detroit rapper flowing frantically in Slim Shady mode over a spastic instrumental. MMLP2 will be executive produced by both Dr. Dre and Rick Rubin.

Listen to “Berzerk” below and let us know what you think of Em’s return in the comments. If you’re so inclined, you can cop the Shady Records/Aftermath/Interscope artist’s new single on iTunes when the clock strikes midnight.

[Spotted at Rap Radar]



—

Photo: Interscope