J. Cole Said “Inappropriate Things” To Sean “Diddy” Combs & Cassie

More details are emerging regarding the confrontation and almost fight that Sean “Diddy” Combs and J. Cole had during an MTV VMAs afterparty at The Dream Hotel on Sunday night (August 25). Allegedly, it all started over J. Cole saying some things to Diddy and his girlfriend Cassie that didn’t go over too well with the Hip-Hop mogul.

Reports the New York Post (keep in mind, this is the New York Post):

A witness at the PH-D rooftop lounge at the Dream Downtown told us, “J. Cole was saying inappropriate things to Sean Combs and his girlfriend, Cassie. Sean immediately pounced. Some pushing and shoving happened. No punches were thrown, but it was a visible disturbance. A few bottles splashed to the floor and some partygoers were knocked over, falling on top of Renee Graziano from ‘Mob Wives.’ ”

Despite the altercation, the star-studded party, hosted by Diddy and Jay-Z, continued. In attendance were a who’s who of Hip-Hop heavyweights Timbaland and Pharrell Williams, as well as actor Leonardo DiCaprio and Hova’s wife Beyoncé. Also spotted were Drake and Rihanna, with the latter reportedly kissing the “Started From The Bottom” rapper on the cheek.

As for the scuffle, yesterday (August 26) Diddy tweeted, “I usually don’t address rumors but I got too much respect for my bro @JColeNC. We are friends. We just yell in public sometimes LOL #Fam,” yesterday.

Cole also sent a message over Twitter, but was even more vague, tweeting, “people will believe anything.”

Somewhere amidst all this hearsay, is the truth.

Photo: Revolt