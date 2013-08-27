Pics From The Ciroc & D’ussé Party Where Diddy & J. Cole Allegedly Beefed [PHOTOS]

We’re still trying to gather details of what exactly went down between J. Cole and Sean “Diddy” Combs at a now infamous MTV VMAs afterparty on Sunday night (August 25). We do know that the festivities, held at PhD at Dream Downtown in NYC, were sponsored by the Jay Z and Diddy backed D’ussé cognac and the new Ciroc Amaretto vodka, respectively, and here are photos from the party.

Real Talk NY reports:

Jay-z and Diddy came together with D’USSE and CIROC AMARETTO for a studded bash for an MTV VMAs after party in NYC at PhD at Dream Downtown. Special guests included: Beyonce, Rihanna, Justin Timberlake (who bought along NSYNC members Chris Kirkpatrick and Joey Fatone), Cassie, Jessica Biel, Drake, Leonardo Dicaprio, Timbaland, J Cole, Jaime Foxx, Pharrell, Kendrick Lamar, Tyson Beckford, Neyo, Trey Songz, Busta Rhymes, Cedric the Entertainer, Jared Leto, Kevin Hart, Meek Mill, Russell Simmons, Michael Rapaport, DJ Cassidy, Rita Ora, Iggy Azalea, Ellie Goulding, Bridget Kelly, Joakim Noah (Chicago Bulls), Darren Criss, Shaun White, Machine Gun Kelly, Nervo, Macklemore and Teyanna Taylor. Every table had an endless supply of D’USSE, Ciroc Vodka and Ace of Spades. Mid-way through the night, Diddy got up on the DJ booth to make a toast to everyone who came out to support. Diddy had a lot to celebrate with the launch of his new Ciroc flavor, Ciroc Amaretto. He wished a Happy birthday to Cassie and raised a 2 Kings Cocktail (made with Ciroc Amaretto and D’USSE) to Jay-z.

Both Cole and Diddy are seen in the flicks, but never together.

Photos: Blue Flame Agency

