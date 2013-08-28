Kanye West Dropping EP, Records “Black Skinhead” Remix With Miley Cyrus

It’s been three days since the MTV VMA’s and Miley Cyrus is still a main topic in the news. This time it’s not for her stunning lack of cakes but because she is reportedly going to appear on a remix of Kanye West’s “Black Skinhead,” which will allegedly appear on a new EP from Yeezy.

The New York Post reports:

After tormenting the Twitterverse with her twerking routine at the VMAs, Miley Cyrus went right into the studio with Kanye West to record a remix of his song “Black Skinhead,” Page Six has exclusively learned. Cyrus skipped her own VMA after-party at No. 8 and went into the studio for what her reps described as a late-night, “top- secret” collaboration, which sources said was with none other than West. The “Yeezus” rapper was one of the few artists not spotted out atJay Z and Diddy’s bash in New York, which went into the early hours of Monday. West was also said to have headed straight to the studio after the MTV event at Brooklyn’s Barclays Center. We hear Cyrus will appear with West on a remix of “Black Skinhead,” due to be part of a remix EP that will be released later this year. West was due to perform “Skinhead” at the VMAs, but reportedly changed his mind at the last minute to perform the haunting track “Blood on the Leaves,” at which time viewers only saw his enlarged shadow rapping against a backdrop of a forest.

Actually, that forest, as the Post describes it, is actually a photo called “Lynching Tree,” shot by Steve McQueen, of a tree were Black were hung. “Blood On The Leaves” samples Nina Simone’s rendition of Billy Holiday’s “Strange Fruit,” which was a protest song about lynching.

As for that aforementioned Jay Z and Diddy party, that’s where the latter allegedly got into a tiff with J. Cole.

Lastly, can we discuss the irony of Miley Cyrus appearing on a song called “Black Skinhead”? Also, a new Yeezy EP before the year is up?! We’ll believe it when we see/hear it.

