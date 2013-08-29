Kendrick Lamar Finally Speaks On “Control” Verse [LISTEN]

Sounds like Kendrick Lamar may need more people. The Compton rapper called into Power 106’s Big Boi’s Neighborhood radio show in Los Angeles and finally spoke on his verse on Big Sean’s “Control” that had MCs all in their feelings.

The record spawned a gang of reactions on social media as well as plenty of responses in song thanks to K. Dot naming his top competitors. There was also the now infamous King of New York line. However, the “Swimming Pools” rapper says he was shocked by the backlash. Oh word?

“Honestly I didn’t know it would be so much speculation, I just wanted to rap,” said Lamar. “If anybody knows me doing music, I wanna just rap.”

Okay, fair enough. Lamar also said the King of New York line was taken out of context by many.

“I think that’s a case where I maybe had to dumb down my lyrics just a little bit,” he said. “The irony of that line is that the people that actually understood it and got it was the actual kings of New York. Ya know me sitting down with them this past week, and them understanding that it’s not about actually being the King of whatever coast, it’s about leaving a mark as great as Biggie, as great as Pac.”

Lamar was probably referring to his visit to NYC for the MTV VMAs this past weekend. Word is that he was somehow involved in the now infamous altercation between J. Cole and Diddy at a party hosted by the latter and one of those Kings of New York he mentioned—Jay Z.

Let us know what you think of Kenrick Lamar’s explanation in the comments.

—

Photo: Blue Flame