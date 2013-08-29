Cam’ron – “Welcome To My World” [LISTEN]

Cam’ron trolled everyone when he failed to deliver his Ghetto Heaven Vol.1 mixtape on July 4 as promised. However the project will see the light of day later this year, and proof can be heard on Cam’s new track “Welcome To My World.”

The Harlem veteran invites listeners into his domain on a gritty cut that dons very street savvy rhymes. He even attempts to sing at one point over the sinister production so you know it’s real.

This release follows another tune Killa debuted last July called “T.A.L.A.M.” Both could appear on Ghetto Heaven Vol. 1 when it releases October 1 via Live Mixtapes.

Listen to “Welcome To My World” below.

[via Karen Civil]

Photo: YouTube