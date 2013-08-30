Jay Z & Ron Howard’s Made In America Doc To Premiere On Showtime, Drops Trailer

Add this to Jay Z’s list of #newrules. The Made In America documentary that Ron Howard filmed (and directed) during last year’s inaugural Made In America festival in Philadelphia will be premiering on Showtime in October.

The Made In America film will be screening first at the Toronto International Film Festival on Saturday, September 7. Showtime has acquired the rights to the film and will be airing it on cable television for the first time on Friday, October 11th at 9:00 pm ET/PT. The doc is being touted as an “all-access backstage pass” to the creation of the festival that was envisioned by Hova with commentary by locals and artists like Reverend, who performed that weekend along with the likes of Janelle Monáe, Odd Future, Santigold, Jill Scott and Kanye West

“As soon as we saw this film we knew it was a perfect fit for SHOWTIME,” said David Nevins, President of Entertainment, SHOWTIME Networks Inc, in a press statement. “Ron Howard and JAY Z have crafted an inspirational portrayal of American resilience, drive and creativity, interwoven with an incredible showcase of musical talent. We are proud to bring MADE IN AMERICA to SHOWTIME where it joins our impressive roster of provocative and compelling documentaries helmed by award-winning filmmakers.”

The second annual Made In America festival goes down this weekend, again in Philly, and is headlined by Beyoncé and Nine Inch Nails.

Check out a trailer for the Made In America documentary film below.

Photo: RadicalMedia