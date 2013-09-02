The 15 Most Hilarious #RapLikeLilWayne Tweets [PHOTOS]

“Mixtape Weezy” would not approve of this. On this Labor Day (Sept. 2), the Twitter masses decided to go in on Lil Wayne‘s tendency to drop struggle bars with the #RapLikeLilWayne hashtag.

Sure Weezy is good for dropping some dope lines when he is focused. However, the consensus so far is that on his latest mixtape, Dedication 5, Tunechi blessed us with some highly suspect metaphors. Of course, Miley Cyrus slander, as well as Terio, made it’s way into the Twitter slander fold, too.

Check out the best #RapLikeLilWayne tweets in the following pages.



Photos: Terry Richardson/GQ

