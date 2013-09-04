CLOSE
A$AP Rocky Accused Of Open-Handed Slapping Female Fan

At least person that watched A$AP Rocky perform at the Made In America festival this past weekend is none too happy with the Harlem native. The “Goldie” rapper stands accused of smacking a female while walking through a crowd and is facing an assault charge.

TMZ reports:

We know … the alleged victim, a young mom, filed a criminal complaint with the District Attorney’s Office today claiming she was attending the Made In America concert on Saturday when the rapper got violent. 

The woman claims A$AP was trying to make his way through a crowd of dancing fans — with a bunch of girls pulling on his shirt — when A$AP turned and fired off an open-hand slap, connecting with her face. 

The woman claims she was injured from the alleged slap — suffering whiplash from the impact. 

The D.A.’s office reviewed the case and has decided to charge A$AP with misdemeanor simple assault. 

We reached out to A$AP’s camp for comment — so far, no word back. 

This isn’t the first time Dat PMF acquainted his palm with a fan’s face. Earlier in the summer he was spotted on video smacking a female fan that got too close in Australia.

Might be time to for A$AP Rocky to invest in better A$AP Security.

