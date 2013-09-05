Drake Reveals Nothing Was The Same Track List [PHOTO]

Drake is gearing up to release his third studio albums sans any of the special marketing tactics competition like Jay Z and Kanye West employed for their projects earlier this summer. Despite this, the OVO rhymer seems eerily confident in what he’s created and today, fans get a first look at what’s fueling his bravado with the official track list.

It’s difficult for artists to keep anything a secret in a digital age where security breaches are a norm. However, Drake has found a way to release tidbits of info about his album on his own terms.

So far we know that the intro, “Tuscan Leather,” is named after Tom Ford’s cologne and features a Whitney Houston sample that producer Noah “40” Shebib flipped three different ways on each of Drake‘s verses.

The closing track, “Pound Cake,” will also be a special moment on the LP due to an appearance by Jay Z, who’s said to have a pair of intriguing verses on the track.

Other than than, guests are limited to YMCMB’s Detail. But then again, Kendrick Lamar’s “Buried Alive Interlude” spot was uncredited, so there’s that. “Started From The Bottom” and “Hold On, We’re Going Home” are the only songs the general public has heard thus far, too.

Nothing Was The Same drops September 24. See the regular and deluxe track list on the following pages.

