Kanye West Going On Yeezus Tour, Will Feature Kendrick Lamar

Now this is a surprise for the ages. There have been rumors that Kanye West planned to embark on his first solo tour since 2008’s “Glow In the Dark” tour, but no one could have foreseen who his running mate would be.

As always, the G.O.O.D. Music founder announced his plans via a cryptic tweet that simply read, “TOUR.” Attached was flyer featuring an animated West looking god-like, and more interestingly, news that Compton’s own Kendrick Lamar.

The duo will hit 23-cities including, Chicago, Philadelphia, Las Vegas, Miami, Houston, and more. There will also be a pair of shows in the Big Apple — one at Manhattan’s Madison Square Garden and the other at Barclays Center in Brooklyn.

According to HHNM, Dates with “^” attached mean those shows will have special guests. See the artwork for the “Yeezus” tour below. See when Kanye West and Kendrick Lamar will be in a town near you on the following page.

Photo: New York Times/Nick Knight

