Bone Thugs-N-Harmony ft. Ty Dolla $ign – “Everything 100” [VIDEO]

Bone Thugs-N-Harmony surprised fans when they unified on a new track called “Everything 100” this past July. Today we discover that this was no fluke as the clique debuts an accompanying visual for the record.

Layzie Bone, Flesh-N-Bone, Bizzy Bone, Krayzie Bone, and Wish Bone’s first appearance on wax in five years is a bit more commercial than some expected. The treatment follows suit as the quintet occupy a lavish mansion and numerous luxury whips while performing their female-friendly tune.

West Coast crooner Ty Dolla $ign adds another catchy chorus to his growing catalog with this guest appearance.

At the moment, there’s no word on where “Everything 100” will ultimately land. However, it’s safe to assume that Bone Thugs-N-Harmony will perform their latest single at this year’s Rock The Bells festival, beginning Saturday, September 7 in San Bernardino, Calif.

