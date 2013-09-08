Eminem Previews “Berzerk” Video, Has Awkward Interview With Brent Musberger [VIDEO]

Mixing Eminem and live television is a roll of the dice. Yesterday (Sept. 7), the Detroit rapper previewed his “Berzerk” video on Saturday Night Football’s on ESPN, but the real treat was watching Marshall Mathers’ interview with Brent Musberger and Kirk Herbstreit.

“Berzerk” is the first single from Em’s forthcoming Marshall Mathers LP 2, which due in stores Nov. 5. In the clip, which aired at halftime of the Notre Dame vs. Michigan game, we see cameos from Kendrick Lamar and Shady Records act Slaughterhouse. Rick Rubin, who produced the track, is also featured throughout. Eminem and ESPN will be creating a video of the song to be used on Saturday Night Football for the rest of the season.

But the best part was the interview portion where the “8 Mile” rapper was acting spaced out. Herbstreit was visibly amused by Em’s antics while Musberger seemed oblivious. It was also hilarious that Musberger referred to the MC as “Mathers.” To his credit, Eminem made sure to big up Musberger as a legend in the sports announcing field, and Musberger returned the favor.

Check out the interview below and the preview for “Berzerk” on the flip.

