Eminem – “Berzerk” [VIDEO]

After dropping a preview on Saturday Night Football, Eminem goes ahead and drops the official video for “Berzerk,” the lead single from his forthcoming The Marshall Mathers LP 2 album.

The track’s spactic production is hooked up by the legendary Rick Rubin, who also appears throughout the visual. Eminem channels his inner Beastie Boy (see: the “Sure Shot” video), reps Detroit, bigs up his G-Shock watch and more throughout the clip. Cameos include Kendrick Lamar, Slaughterhouse, the Alchemist and Kid Rock.

The Marshall Mathers LP is due in stores November 5 and you can cop “Berzerk” off iTunes. Watch the video for “Berzerk” below. Let us know what you think in the comments.

—

Photo: YouTube