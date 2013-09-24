All Me: The 15 Unlikely Reasons Why Drake Is Winning

Drake fans will get their chance to show how much he means to them since the Toronto rapper’s new album, Nothing Was The Same, hits stores today (9/24). But really, Drake has been winning for a long time.

Smart people will put money on the line that the most Drake-ian moment can be summed up in 140 characters or less. With his very topical album getting ready to hit shelves after springing a leak, the “light-skinned Keith Sweat” gets to put all his doleful, soul-laced balled music into the public’s hands. Critics around the web (and in print) all are saying the music world is witnessing the ascension of Aubrey Graham. The “defining rapper of Generation Y” definitely has some legend-marking moments in the can.

Expecting to move a million units of his new album in its first week, the Canadian MC has a lot of weight riding on this bet. Our money is on the Young Money franchise player, as we break down the 15 Unlikely Reasons Why Drake Is Winning.

—

Photo: MTV

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Google

Like this: Like Loading...

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16Next page »