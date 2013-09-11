Cam’ron Debuts Two New Tracks From Ghetto Heaven Vol. 1 [LISTEN]

As promised, Cam’ron returns to the Internets with a pair of new tracks in tow. This doesn’t totally make up for Ghetto Heaven Vol. 1‘s numerous push backs, but it’s a start.

The first, titled “Let Me Work,” is a hard hitting tune that caters to the streets and features fellow Harlem natives Ms. Hustle, Loaded Lux, and a 14-year-old MC by the name of Chris Miles.

Secondly comes “Duckin Onetime,” a smoother cut that flips Roy Ayers’ “Everybody Loves The Sunshine.” Those less versed in 70s classics will recognize it as the sample from Mary J. Blige’s “My Life.” Killa Cam receives a bit of assistances from Sen City on this one.

The Ghetto Heaven Vol. 1 mixtape drops October 1. Hear “Let Me Work” below. Find “Duckin Onetime” on the following page.

