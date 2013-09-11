Future – “Honest” [VIDEO]

Future has a list of hits that grew on listeners over time, and we expect a similar fate for his new single “Honest.” This goes double now that the Freebandz frontman debuts the track’s official visual.

Crisp scenes show the hit maker living out his dream at a lavish estate alongside his leading lady LeToya Luckett. There he bares his imperfections at a piano and a confessional booth, because, you know, he’s “just being honest.”

Director Colin Tilley shot the treatment.

Musically, “Honest” features each of the Atlanta native’s calling cards: a catchy chorus and production with a strong melody. Expect more of this on Future’s forthcoming album, Honest, due out November 26 via Freebandz/Epic Records.

Additionally, the king of autotune and croon will appear on Drake’s “Would You Like A Tour?,” also featuring Miguel. The trio will embark on the North American leg September 25.

See the “Honest” video below.

—

Photo: YouTube