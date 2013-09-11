Bun B ft. Rick Ross, 2 Chainz & Serani – “Fire” [LISTEN]

It’s always great to hear new material from Bun B. After a hiatus, the veteran returns with “Fire,” the Rick Ross, 2 Chainz, and Serani-assisted single from his upcoming album.

The Trill OG and Ricky Rozay employ Caribbean inflections in their voices as they recite their verses, while the Hair Weave Killer opts to retain his preferred delivery. Serani’s role is limited to a chorus that chants “When the heat is on, we burn hotter than fire.”

Reggae influences can also be heard in portions of the bass line, but the overall production has a hard-hitting trap feel.

“Fire” will appear on Bun B’s fourth studio LP, Trill 4 Life, due to release via Rap-A-Lot on November 12. Hear the star-studded cut below. Give us your thoughts in the comments.

