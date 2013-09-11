Jay Z Told Just Blaze “You Owe Me One” To Clear “Higher” Sample [VIDEO]

Just Blaze and Baauer’s “Higher” is an EDM smash, even if it was just a promo. “This record was never intended to be released,” Just Blaze told Hip-Hop Wired. “We made it as a commercial for our tour.” But before the record was officially released, it’s Jay Z sample needed to be cleared, which meant Just’s relationship with Hova came in handy.

Getting Jay Z’s approval was a breeze since the rapper/mogul was fond of the track early. Interestingly, how Jigga heard the track managed to involved his wife.

“I get a call from Beyoncé’s assistant and she like ‘Yo, B wants to meet you, can you come to the studio real quick?’,” recalls Just, who happened to be kicking it that day with Bauuer and bought him along for for his meeting. “We get there, Jay’s there, and after we had the meeting I play him the record and he was like, ‘This is amazing, what is this?’ Heard it like three times, gave it his nod of approval. Once we decided to officiall release it, I just hit him up like ‘Yo this record has the Internet going nuts, the clubs are going nuts, we’re selling out shows, you mind if I put this out?’ He’s like just call this person, call that person, and you owe me one.”

Let’s pay that debt back with a proper new Jay Z and Just Blaze track soon, please?

