Kanye West Goes On Epic Rant, Again [VIDEO]

Last night, media figures, music artists, and the like gathered at Industria Superstudio to take in Pusha T‘s Def Jam debut, My Name Is My Name. The music certainly didn’t disappoint, but the most talked about moment of the evening was an expected rant from Kanye West.

Yeezy showed face to support his G.O.O.D. Music artist, but couldn’t stay away from the microphone.”This the heart of the muthaf**king city, act y’all ain’t have that muthaf**king Clipse album and sh*t. Act like y’all ain’t base y’all whole sh*t, whole lifestyle off this ni**a Pusha T. Everything is Pusha T,” exclaimed West, who’d admittedly consumed his fair share of Grey Goose.

Our personal favorite quote had to be, “This ni**a the heart of the muthaf**king culture for you culture vultures.”

If anything, it was great to see West be so endearing towards his partner in rhyme. See the footage below courtesy of Miss Info.

