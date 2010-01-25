J. Cole Created Track for Jay Z’s “American Gangster”

Before North Carolina’s own J. Cole was rapping alongside Wale and premier lyricists like Jay Electronica, Mos Def and Talib Kweli, the young up and comer was trying to find a way to get his foot in the door to enter the music business.

With the intent to impress Jay Z, what better way than to demo a potential track for 2007’s American Gangster. Unfortunately for Cole, the track was never used for the album, but that doesn’t mean that it would be left in the shadows.

Titled “On Top Of The World” feat. A.L., the track is reminiscent of the film based album and reflects the name on having everything that one could want and standing on top just watching those below trying to make their own climb.

“On Top Of The World” feat. A.L.