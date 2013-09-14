Akon ft. Yo Gotti – “We On” [VIDEO]

It took over a year to release, but Akon has finally liberated the visual for “We On,” featuring Yo Gotti. The New Jersey native embraces his bankroll on this one with a few luxury whips and scantily clad women in tow.

The Memphis rapper is also well versed in the art of stunting, so he fits into the fold fairly well on this one. This track originally appeared on Akon’s Konkrete Jungle mixtape, which you can find at DatPiff. However, theres still no word on when the artist turned mogul will drop his long awaited Freedom LP.

Watch the treatment for “We On” below.

Photo: YouTube