Akon – “Love You No More” & “Get By” [VIDEO]

Akon back? It sure seems so, as the Senegalese artist returns with a pair of visuals for “Love You No More” and “Get By.”

This barrage of new material began over the weekend with the release of a small screen adaptation for “We On,” featuring Yo Gotti. Akon’s latest two distinctly differ from the aforementioned track.

On “Love You No More,” listeners will hear the New Jersey native’s honest depiction of losing the spark in your relationship. This tune is driven by a smooth melody with complimenting percussion and guitars that make it a likely candidate for Top 40 radio.

“Get By” (from his Konkrete Jungle mixtape) is more street oriented and puts you in the mind of Akon’s breakout hit “Locked Up.” He takes us to the murky inner city streets, where 12-year-olds are as stressed as grown men due to their circumstances.

See the video for “Love You No More” below. Find “Get By” on the following page.

