B.o.B Talks Underground Luxury, His Relationship With T.I., & Atlanta Music [VIDEO]

Seeing artists change isn’t necessarily a bad thing. Just ask B.o.B, who recently sat with Hip-Hop Wired to discuss his forthcoming album, Underground Luxury, if T.I. leaving Atlantic Records affected their working relationship, and more.

A third studio LP is integral to any artist’s narrative. Following the daunting task of (hopefully) besting the sophomore jinx, MCs often find themselves at a crossroads while crafting project three. That’s why Bobby Ray saying this is a “pivotal” moment in his career should be no surprise.

“If you weren’t following me before my first album, I think this is kind of like a rebirth,” explained the ATLien. “It’s really just a filter-less album, really.”

Having already impacted the clubs with “We Still In This” and “Headband,” the 24-year-old has already diverted from his previous, poppy sound for one that mirror current Hip-Hop more closely. But don’t assume he’s ditched making top 40 hits to “turn up.” B.o.B has some very introspective tracks, too.

“There’s a song on the album called ‘One Day,’ which is actually a single that’s gonna come out later this year,” he said. According to the underrated lyricist, the song vividly details his story, and “that kind of speaks to the core of what Underground Luxury is all about.”

B.o.B’s latest opus doesn’t have a release date yet — at least not publicly. However, hear more about what you can expect below.

—

Photo: