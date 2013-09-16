Pusha T ft. Kendrick Lamar – “Nosetalgia” (Prod. By Nottz) [LISTEN]

Seeing Pusha T and Kendrick Lamar‘s name on the same track is enough to make any Hip-Hop lover shed a single tear. But just moments ago, the world heard the finished project, affectionately titled “Nosetalgia,” courtesy of Funkmaster Flex.

This is rappity rap at it’s finest as the lyrical duo drop a verses about cocaina from two different perspectives.

A jazzy loop with bubbling percussion inspires some of Pusha Ton and K. Dot’s best bars of recent memory. In case you were wondering, the good kid from the m.A.A.d city may have the leg up on the Clipse MC. But that’s no slight to the veteran, who slings verbal kilos on the track.

“Nosestalgia” will appear on Pusha T’s long awaited solo debut, My Name Is My Name, due out October 8. Hear the tune below.

Photo: Def Jam