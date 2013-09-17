True Master ft. Raekwon & Ghostface Killah – “Batman And Robin” [LISTEN/DOWNLOAD]

Two of Wu-Tang Clan‘s finest connect over production courtesy of True Master on “Batman and Robin.” Who, you ask? Well, that would be none other than Raekwon and Ghostface Killah.

The title and line up infers a possible greatness that ultimately comes to fruition the moment you press play. This sounds like a classic, head-nod inducing Wu Tang track. A hypnotic loop laced with boom-bap drums inspires menacing rhymes from the veteran duo.

Peep the narrative closely, because The Chef‘s verse ties directly into Tony Starks’ following barrage of bars. “You’s a goner, gonna find you slumped in the river/ With a Cuban Linx “Purple Tape” stuck in your face/I’mma a ghost, choked out no prints to trace,” spits Ghostdini.

“Batman and Robin” will appear on True Master’s upcoming Master Craftsman LP. Hear it below.

—

Photo: Wu-Tang Clan