A$AP Rocky To Host New Season Of Back And Forth [VIDEO]

Noisey is bringing back their hilarious “Back and Forth” series following last year’s NSFW exchange between A$AP Rocky and Danny Brown. The former will actually host this reboot, which we receive a preview of courtesy of a teaser trailer.

In the brief visual, the Harlem rapper can be seen chopping it up with Bun B, RiFF RaFF, Snoop Lion, and most interestingly, comedian and talk show host Kathy Griffin.

During the aforementioned conversation, Brown vividly described how he wanted to sleep with the television personality. This ultimately went viral and landed the duo on Griffin’s Bravo show.

From the looks of it, that PMF continues his raunchy on-camera relationship with her and keeps the convo equally entertaining with the trio of rappers. See the trailer for “Back and Forth” below. Expect Noisey to debut it sooner than later.

Photo: YouTube