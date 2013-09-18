CLOSE
Eminem’s Childhood Home In Detroit Up For Auction

Eminem‘s old crib is up for sale. The childhood home of the “Berzerk” rapper has recently been placed on the auction block in Detroit. 

The Detroit News reports that Em’s former home is up for auction according to the Michigan Land Bank website. The single-family home sits at at 19946 Dresden in the Greensbriar neighborhood. According to public records, the home believed to Eminem’s mother, Deborah Mathers, from 1989 until 2003.

Recently, the city of Detroit declared bankruptcy, and the home prices reflect that struggle. Em’s former home is a modest  747-square-foot brick house that was built in 1945 and features 1½ baths, a detached garage. It was sold for $24,650 in December 2007 but it’s current value is estimated at $44,400.

That’s certainly chump change for Eminem, but if he didn’t buy the home back in 2007, don’t expect for him to snatch it up now. Eminem’s new album, The Marshall Mathers LP 2, is due in stores November 5.

