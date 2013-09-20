Big Sean Performs “Fire” & “Beware” On The Arsenio Hall Show [VIDEO]

Last night, Big Sean blessed the The Arsenio Hall Show with two live performances of Hall of Fame tracks “Fire” and “Beware.” He also had a chance to briefly discuss his come up with host Arsenio Hall.

The live band backing the G.O.O.D. Music MC gave his tunes a new life, as the rhymer spit lyrics emphatically. “Beware” especially hit way harder due to the dual percussion in the band’s set up.

Speaking with Hall, who commended the Detroit native on his abstract visuals, Sean said, “I appreciate you man just for being a part of culture, thought, man. People can talk — say what they want — but you number one right now, and you’re Black. And that means a lot man.”

Hear Big Sean and Arsenio Hall speak below. See the rapper grace the stage on the following pages.

