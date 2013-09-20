DMX Is Broke & Down To His Last $50

We all know DMX isn’t as flush with cash as he used to be, but this is ridiculous. According to a court filing, the Yonkers rapper is down to his last $50 cash and has no money in the bank or enough assets cover all his debts.

The Wall Street Journal…yeah…reports:

New court filings in the bankruptcy case of Earl Simmons, aka DMX, show the rapper has little to report in the way of assets as well as expenses that exceed his monthly income. One of the top-selling hip-hop artists ever, DMX now says he’s down to $50 cash on hand. Not only does he report, under penalty of perjury, that he has zero dollars in the bank, but he also denies having any personal property of value—no electronic equipment, no jewelry, no clothes and no cars. Besides the $50 cash, DMX says the rest of the $1.4 million in assets to his name are tied to pending litigation and other claims.

Some of the aforementioned claims surely include the alleged $1.24 million child support costs he owes. Interestingly, when he was arrested in South Carolina in late July for DUI, the trouble rapper was reportedly driving a station wagon, but there was no word on if he actually owned the vehicle.

DMX was last in the news for a taking a butt naked lap around a hotel hallway, which said he did on a dare. The “Get At Me Dog” rapper recently taped an episode of Dr. Phil.

Photo: Domenick Nati