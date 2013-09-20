Drake Grilled On Rihanna, Nicki Minaj, & More On Ellen [VIDEO]

Though most have heard it by now, Drake is gearing up for the official release of his upcoming album, Nothing Was The Same, September 24. Today, he stopped by The Ellen DeGeneres Show to discuss his LP, but was taken aback by a random game of questions that found him speaking on rumored flings.

A list of familiar names like Rihanna, Tyra Banks, and even YMCMB label mate Nicki Minaj were discussed. The OVO rapper greeted the exchange with a deep sigh, jokingly saying “This is where my career goes into a downward spiral.”

Rih-Rih was first up, but Drizzy cleared it up quickly. “Great girl, we had our moment. Always support and have love for her,” he said. The Grammy winner also revealed that he and Banks have been on a date. “We went to Disneyland in disguise actually, which was fun,” he recalled.

Additionally, Drake performed his single “Hold On, We’re Going Home” alongside Majid Jordan. Find that footage below, and see the MC get grilled on the following page.

