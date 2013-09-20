Cam’ron Releases Dipset Jersey & Socks, Collabs With Alife [PHOTOS]

Cam’ron and The Diplomats had a hold on the streets that can still be felt in 2013. Last night, the veteran rapper proved that he could still shake things up at a launch party for a new Dipset jersey and his highly sought after Nike Elite socks.

The event took place at Dame Dash’s new art gallery Poppington in New York City’s Lower East Side.

A sizable crowd of die hard fans drew to purchase the both pieces. The jersey plays on the Minnesota Vikings’ colors, as the front bears the number “97” and the words “Dipset Harlem World.” The socks feature a photo of Killa Cam during the era he sported more pink than the panther.

Additionally, Cam’ron has an ill collaboration t-shirt with Alife. See photos from the event and more on the following pages.

